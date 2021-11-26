Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Territorial Cup game between Arizona and ASU

Two of the past three games (Cal, Washington State) have been Mason’s best of the season, per PFF. He leads the team with 20 QB pressures. The 6-6 senior also is tied for team-high honors with four batted passes. He’s seeking his first sack since Oct. 22 vs. Washington.

West has allowed only five QB pressures this season — tied for 11th among FBS linemen with 330-plus pass-blocking snaps. West has improved significantly since his freshman year in 2019, when he yielded 19 pressures. He was charged with his first sack of ’21 last week at Oregon State.

The matchup

When Arizona has the ball …

Improved efficiency remains the goal for the Wildcats, who have run the most plays in the Pac-12 (72.4 per game) yet have scored the fewest points (17.4 per game). QB Will Plummer has gotten more comfortable and confident over the course of the season but remains a sub-60% passer. ASU leads the Pac-12 in total defense (322.6 ypg). Only three teams have had 400 or more yards vs. the Sun Devils. None has topped 455.

When Arizona State has the ball …