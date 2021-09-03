Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's UA-BYU game

Hall presents a different dynamic than predecessor Zach Wilson, who developed into an elite pocket passer. Hall rushed 16 times for 83 yards and two TDs in a 2019 game against South Florida. Arizona’s edge defenders must play with discipline to keep Hall contained.

When Arizona has the ball …

If you haven’t seen the Wildcats’ offense under Jedd Fisch, be prepared for something different. It’s a pro-style attack with the quarterback under center at times and heavy use of the tight end. Fisch will try to establish the run with Michael Wiley and others to make life easier for QB Gunner Cruz, who’s making his first career start. Will Plummer also is expected to play. No one, including Fisch, is quite sure how that platoon will work.

When BYU has the ball …

No Wilson, no problem? We’ll see. Look for the Cougars to try to impose their will on the Wildcats via the ground game, a formula that worked well in the past two matchups (396 total rushing yards). Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He’ll draw