Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's UA-BYU game

ARIZONA VS. BYU
Preview and predictions by Michael Lev
All about Arizona
All about BYU
Matchups to watch
74 Paiton Fears vs. 92 Tyler Batty
OL coach Brennan Carroll said Fears and right-side partner Josh Donovan have honed their technique during the offseason. Fears struggled at times last year, yielding 19 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus. But his PFF grades improved over the course of the season.
Batty seemed to be on course for a breakout last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He had four sacks in four games, including three vs. Louisiana Tech. He totaled 13 tackles (5.5 TFLs) and also was credited with three quarterback hits.
8 Anthony Pandy vs. 3 Jaren Hall
Pandy is the constant in a linebacking room that has undergone a dramatic transformation. He’ll be tasked with tracking both BYU’s running backs and a QB who can run. Pandy tied for the team lead with 30 tackles and had Arizona’s only two interceptions last season.
Hall presents a different dynamic than predecessor Zach Wilson, who developed into an elite pocket passer. Hall rushed 16 times for 83 yards and two TDs in a 2019 game against South Florida. Arizona’s edge defenders must play with discipline to keep Hall contained.
When Arizona has the ball …
If you haven’t seen the Wildcats’ offense under Jedd Fisch, be prepared for something different. It’s a pro-style attack with the quarterback under center at times and heavy use of the tight end. Fisch will try to establish the run with Michael Wiley and others to make life easier for QB Gunner Cruz, who’s making his first career start. Will Plummer also is expected to play. No one, including Fisch, is quite sure how that platoon will work.
When BYU has the ball …
No Wilson, no problem? We’ll see. Look for the Cougars to try to impose their will on the Wildcats via the ground game, a formula that worked well in the past two matchups (396 total rushing yards). Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He’ll draw
a lot more defensive attention with Wilson no longer around. The new-look UA defense under Don Brown will try to bring pressure. Can it hold up vs. the run?
Prediction: BYU 27, Arizona 20
Back on national TV, the Wildcats have a chance to chart a new course. The Cougars aren’t the ideal foil. Although they lost a lot from last year’s team, which finished 11th in the AP poll, they still have a deeper, more experienced roster than the Cats. But after an offseason of positive change, it’d be surprising if Arizona didn’t at least put up a fight. If so, it’ll be a positive first step and something to build on.
