Field Pass: Projected starters, key matchups and a prediction for Saturday's UA-Mississippi State game

We're mere hours away from Arizona's home opener against Mississippi State. Here's a look at Saturday's lineups, key matchups — and a prediction from Star reporter Michael Lev.

Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona (0-0)

8 p.m. Saturday • Fox Sports 1 • 1290-AM, 107.5-FM • On Twitter: @thewildcaster

All about Mississippi State

All about Arizona

Head to head

The matchup

When Mississippi State has the ball …

Leach is still running the same “Air Raid” offense that has produced multiple winning seasons and countless prolific quarterbacks across three decades. Junior Will Rogers has excelled in the scheme, passing for 7,165 yards and 52 touchdowns in two-plus seasons. MSU had 30 rushing attempts by running backs against Memphis, but containing the passing attack is priority No. 1 for Johnny Nansen’s group. Nansen has put a huge emphasis on tackling to limit the Bulldogs’ yards after catch.

When Arizona has the ball …

The Wildcats totaled 461 yards against SDSU. New QB Jayden de Laura passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns, and it seemed as if he and Cowing had been playing together for years. The Cats ran the ball (38 rushes) more than they threw it (36 dropbacks), and they will emphasize ball control as a means of keeping MSU’s offense off the field. The Bulldogs ranked 30th nationally in total defense last year and limited Memphis to 13 first downs.

Prediction: Mississippi State 31, Arizona 27