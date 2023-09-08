Starkville, Miss. — Here's a look at Saturday's lineups and key matchups — and a prediction from Star reporter Justin Spears.

Arizona (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0)

When: Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 1-0, 0-0 SEC

WHEN MSU IS ON OFFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

WR 3 Justin Robinson 6-4 220 R-Jr.

TE 88 Ryland Goede 6-6 260 R-Sr.

LT 69 Kwatrivous Johnson 6-7 330 Grad.

LG 66 Nick Jones 6-3 300 Sr.

C 57 Cole Smith 6-3 305 Grad.

RG 64 Steven Losoya III 6-4 320 R-Sr.

RT 58 Kameron Jones 6-5 315 Grad.

WR 11 Jaden Walley 6-0 195 Sr.

WR 5 Lideatrick Griffin 5-10 180 Sr.

QB 2 Will Rogers 6-2 215 Sr.

RB 7 Jo'Quavious Marks 5-10 210 Sr.

WHEN MSU IS ON DEFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

DE 9 De'Monte Russell 6-4 280 Sr.

NT 22 Nathan Pickering 6-4 305 Sr.

DT 94 Jaden Crumedy 6-5 305 Grad.

SLB 0 De'Shawn Page 6-2 235 Sr.

MLB 14 Nathaniel Watson 6-2 245 Grad.

WLB 44 Jett Johnson 6-2 230 Grad.

CB 3 Decamerion Richardson 6-2 295 Sr.

S 1 Marcus Banks 6-0 190 Sr.

S 7 Shawn Preston Jr. 6-0 205 Grad.

S 21 Hunter Washington 5-11 190 R-So.

CB 2 Esaias Furdge 6-0 185 Grad.

MSU 2023 schedule

September

2|SE LOUSIANA|W, 48-7

9|ARIZONA|4:30 p.m.

16|LSU|9 a.m.

23|at South Carolina|TBD

30|ALABAMA|TBD

October

7|WESTERN MICHIGAN|TBD

21|at Arkansas|TBD

28|at Auburn|TBD

November

4|KENTUCKY|TBD

11|at Texas A&M|TBD

18|SOUTHERN MISS|10 a.m.

23|OLE MISS|5:30 p.m.

Home games BOLD

MSU 2023 STATS

Name |Comp-Att-INT|Yards|TDs|Long

Rogers |20-29-0|227|2|33

RUSHING

Name |Games|Carries|Yards|TDs|Yards per carry

Marks |1|19|127|2|6.7

Wright |1|5|95|0|19.0

Whittemore |1|2|57|1|28.5

Pittman |1|3|14|0|4.7

Davis |1|2|6|0|3

RECEIVING

Name |Games|Receptions|Yards|TDs|Yards per catch

Marks |1|4|59|0|14.8

Whittemore |1|4|59|1|14.8

Griffin |1|4|33|0|8.2

Robinson |1|3|26|0|8.7

Walley |1|2|9|1|4.5

DEFENSE

Name |Tackles|Sacks|INTs|FRs

Watson |8.0|1.5|0|1

De'Monte |7|0|0|0

Johnson |6|1|0|0

Richardson |5|0|0|0

Ellington |2|0.5|0|0

Arizona Wildcats

Record: 1-0, 0-0 Pac-12

WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

XWR 4 Tetairoa McMillan 6-5 210 So.

FWR 2 Jacob Cowing 5-11 175 Sr.

LT 77 Jordan Morgan 6-5 325 Sr.

LG 72 Wendell Moe 6-2 340 R-Fr.

C 75 Josh Baker 6-3 305 Jr.

RG 58 Sam Langi 6-5 320 R-Sr.

RT 71 Jonah Savaiinaea 6-5 330 So.

TE 84 Tanner McLachlan 6-5 245 R-Sr.

ZWR 5 Montana Lemonious-Craig 6-2 200 Jr.

QB 7 Jayden de Laura 6-0 205 Jr.

RB 6 Michael Wiley 6-0 215 Sr.

WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

KAT 90 Isaiah Ward 6-5 225 R-Fr.

DT 92 Tyler Manoa 6-5 315 Sr.

NT 45 Bill Norton 6-6 325 Sr.

DE 11 Taylor Upshaw 6-5 270 Grad.

WLB 59 Jacob Manu 5-11 225 So.

MLB 15 Daniel Heimuli 6-0 230 Jr.

STAR 13 Martell Irby 5-9 200 Sr.

CB 7 Ephesians Prysock 6-4 190 So.

CB 3 Dylan Wyatt 6-1 190 R-Sr.

BS 43 Dalton Johnson 5-11 200 R-So.

FS 4 Isaiah Taylor 5-11 200 R-So.

UA 2023 schedule

September

2 | N. ARIZONA | W, 38-3

9 | at Mississippi State | 4:30 p.m.

16 | UTEP | 8 p.m.

23 | at Stanford | TBD

30 | WASHINGTON | TBD

October

7 | at USC | TBD

14 | at Washington State | TBD

28 | OREGON STATE | TBD

November

4 | UCLA | TBD

11 | at Colorado | TBD

18 | UTAH | TBD

25 | at ASU | TBD

Home games BOLD

UA 2023 STATS

PASSING

Name |Comp-Att-INT|Yards|TDs|Long

de Laura |18-24|1|285|3|38

Fifita |2-2-0|7|0|5

RUSHING

Name |Games|Carries|Yards|TDs|Yards per carry

Wiley |1|10|52|0|5.2

de Laura |1|3|47|1|15.7

Williams |1|6|38|0|6.3

Coleman |1|3|29|0|9.7

RECEIVING

Name |Games|Receptions|Yards|TDs|Yards per catch

McMillan |1|3|65|1|31.7

Coleman |1|3|59|1|19.7

Wiley |1|6|57|0|9.5

Lemonious-Craig |1|2|49|0|24.5

Cowing |1|3|38|1|12.7

DEFENSE

Name |Tackles|Sacks|INTs|FRs

Manu |9|0.5|0|0

Irby |7|0|0|0

Johnson |7|0|0|0

Prysock |6|0|0|0

Stukes |5|0|0|0

Head to Head

6 Michael Wiley vs. 0 Nathaniel Watson

In Arizona's 39-17 loss to the Bulldogs last season, Wiley had a 34-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' opening drive. That was about the only notable run for a UA team that had a season-low 40 net yards. The versatile Wiley is the second UA running back to have over 100 career receptions, joining Vance Johnson.

Watson ended last season second in the SEC in tackles (113). In last season's contest in Tucson, he had four tackles, one stop for loss and was one of three Bulldogs to intercept de Laura. In MSU's season opener, Watson had a team-high eight tackles, a pass breakup and 1.5 sacks. His performance last week put him at 250 career tackles.

5 Jacob Manu vs. 7 Jo'Quavious Marks

By this time a year ago, Manu was a scout-team superstar against Arizona's starting offense in practice. Against NAU, Manu had the most defensive snaps (53) of any Wildcat. When — or if — the Wildcats roll out their dollar package, a 3-1-7 scheme that was introduced during Pac-12 play in 2022, Manu's production as the lone roaming linebacker, stopping the run close to the line of scrimmage and dropping back in coverage, could be a difference-maker.

Marks led Mississippi State in rushing (127) and receiving yards (59) yards to along with two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Southeastern Louisiana last week. Marks had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in the win over the UA last season. In Mississippi State's more balanced attack on offense, "Woody" is a do-everything workhorse under offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

The matchup

When Arizona has the ball …

Playing a clean game is crucial for the Cats. That means eliminating procedure and pre-snap penalties, especially in a rowdy stadium with thousands of cowbells rattling. That's in addition to limiting turnovers. The last time de Laura didn't commit a turnover, the Wildcats pulled off a win at No. 12 UCLA for arguably the biggest win of the Fisch era.

When Mississippi State has the ball …

Last season in Tucson, the Bulldogs dominated time of possession (36:57 to 23:03), but did so in the most typical Mike Leach way possible: The Bulldogs threw the ball nearly 50 times. Leach died in December, and the program has been in the hands of former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett since. Arnett's approach: well-rounded and less pass-happy.

Prediction

Arizona 31, Mississippi State 27