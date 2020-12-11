 Skip to main content
First-ever commemorative Arizona-ASU bobblehead released ahead of Territorial Cup game

Arizona and Arizona State have played each other in football 93 times heading into Friday's Territorial Cup matchup, but for the all the times the Wildcats and Sun Devils have shared the field, never — never — have the two schools shared a bobblehead. 

Wilbur Wildcat and Sparky have always socially distanced even before it was popularized in 2020 — until now. For the first time in the rivalry's history, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, manufactured by FOCO, has produced a commemorative Wilbur-Sparky eight-inch bobblehead ahead of the 2020 Territorial Cup game. 

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a commemorative Arizona-Arizona State bobblehead, the first of its kind, ahead of the Territorial Cup game on Friday. 

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating Arizona and Arizona State’s rivalry,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Our rivalry bobblehead series has been very popular, and we know this will become a cherished collectible for many Arizona and Arizona State fans.”

For fans looking to purchase, the bobbleheads are $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8. The bobbleheads available on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website, but only 1,000 have been made. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

