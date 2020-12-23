Fisch tale: How an outsider gained the inside track to become Arizona’s football coach

Before he was introduced as Arizona’s football coach Wednesday, the only association Jedd Fisch had with the UA was tangential: His eldest daughter, Zaylee, attends the school.

Fisch gets it. He’s from New Jersey. He has had 13 jobs in college and pro football, and only one of those was in the Pac-12 — at UCLA in 2017. He’s not the Wildcat that fans and alumni wanted. He’s an outsider.

So how will Fisch go about winning over those people — especially if wins on the field are sparse early on?

“As with anything, with time,” Fisch told the Star about a half-hour after his introductory news conference. “With time comes winning people over — not getting wrapped up in the first 24 hours of everybody’s ... concerns or questions or wondering why we went outside the family, so to speak.

“What we really have to do is allow the process to go. I understand that the football alumni, the community of Tucson ... former students, they’re all looking for a certain person to fit that criteria. But if you let our staff develop, I think people start seeing some of the bloodlines. All of a sudden when you start filling your staff with some assistant coaches that might have been top players at the university, there’ll be some energy and excitement there.