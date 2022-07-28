Five questions for Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats ahead of Pac-12 Media Day

Actual football will be a topic of discussion at Pac-12 Football Media Day. We promise.

It might not be the main topic during a turbulent time for the league and the sport. After all, the Pac-12 is in the midst of an existential crisis. It’s possible the conference won’t survive the latest round of TV-driven realignment.

None of that is a concern for second-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch. He has plenty of his own problems to grapple with.

Fisch inherited a program stumbling through a 12-game losing streak. The Wildcats notched only one win in his first season. But Fisch brought energy and hope. He and his staff have recruited at a high level. The arrow appears to be pointing up — even if, on Thursday, the Wildcats were picked to finish 11th in the newly division-less conference.

Whether Arizona’s future lies in a new version of the Pac-12, an expanded Big 12 or behind Door No. 3, the Wildcats’ outlook has brightened. In that spirit, here are five football-focused questions for Fisch and the UA contingent participating in Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in Los Angeles:

1. Is Jacob Cowing one of the best receivers in the country, and how did Arizona land him?

Although he was one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA transfer portal, Cowing arrived in Tucson with relatively little fanfare. UA fans were swept up in the recruitment of top-50 prospect Tetairoa McMillan. The acquisition of quarterback Jayden de Laura also demanded big, bold headlines.

But make no mistake: Cowing is at worst Arizona’s second-most important offseason pickup, behind de Laura, and he’ll make an instant impact for an offense desperate for playmakers.

One of Arizona’s two player representatives at Media Day, along with senior safety Christian Young, Cowing comes to L.A. as a preseason second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He exploded at UTEP last year, catching 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best slot receiver in the nation.

Multiple programs pursued Cowing, including Arizona State, Florida, LSU and Oregon. He chose Arizona for two primary reasons: the relationship he quickly built with Fisch and Tucson’s proximity to the Chandler area, where Cowing’s 2-year-old son, Chase, lives.

Cowing attended Maricopa High School. He was a two-star recruit. Now he’s on the verge of stardom.

2. Does Arizona’s secondary deserve more respect?

In its annual season-preview magazine, Athlon Sports ranked the Wildcats’ defensive backfield as the third worst in the Pac-12.

The members of the UA secondary don’t see themselves that way. Nor should they.

Start with the fact that Arizona ranked second in the conference in passing yards allowed last season. Then recall spring practice, when the secondary produced a bevy of interceptions under new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Fisch sees NFL-caliber talent throughout that unit, which includes Young, fellow safety Jaxen Turner and cornerbacks Christian Roland-Wallace and Treydan Stukes. Young and Roland-Wallace made the initial watch list for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Young casually referred to the UA defensive backfield as “the best secondary in the Pac-12” during spring ball. That’s probably a stretch. Opponents had a 25-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio against Arizona last year.

But the Wildcats might be closer to first in the league than 10th.

3. How will Arizona keep all of its running backs happy?

The Wildcats already had a crowded backfield before acquiring former Auburn and Florida State tailback D.J. Williams via the transfer portal. Now, barring an unexpected departure or a position change, they have seven potential ball-carrying options.

Running back wasn’t a position of need by any stretch, but the personnel department saw in Williams a chance to upgrade the talent in the room. He’s a former four-star recruit who rushed for 599 yards over two seasons at Auburn.

No returning back separated from the pack last season. Veteran Michael Wiley led the team with six touchdowns. Portal pickup Drake Anderson flashed speed and quickness. Jalen John provided thump between the tackles. Freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. averaged nearly 5 yards per carry.

The most impressive back in spring was newcomer Jonah Coleman, a 5-foot-8-inch dynamo whose physique and game resemble former UCLA standout Maurice Jones-Drew. Incoming freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, a four-star recruit, is set to join the group in training camp, which starts Wednesday; Luke could be utilized as a multipurpose player and return specialist.

Back in spring, position coach Scottie Graham was asked about the group dynamic. He offered a story from his playing days at Ohio State:

"My freshman year ... Bobby Turner, who is the best running back coach in the world, told us, 'I got eight of you guys, and I have one ball. Whoever controls their ego is gonna get the ball.' So I tell my six guys, 'I got six of y’all and one ball. Whoever controls their ego is gonna get the ball.'"

It’s now seven. But who’s counting?

4. How healthy are defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner?

Barrs had a team-leading five sacks and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season. Joiner played quarterback in addition to receiver, producing three touchdowns.

Both players underwent foot surgery right about the time spring practice began. It’d be beneficial to have both back at full strength as soon as possible.

Barrs emerged as Arizona’s most consistent and productive defensive lineman in 2021. Interior linemen who can get to the quarterback are rare, and Barrs proved he could do that during a breakout campaign. Not having him for any period of time would deplete the Wildcats’ talent and depth at a position that’s lacked both in recent years.

While Joiner was out in spring, it was hard to envision his role in a revamped receiving corps. But the depth at that spot isn’t what it was. After spring, Ma’jon Wright and Jalen Johnson entered the transfer portal. Without Joiner, half of Arizona’s top six receivers would be true freshmen.

5. How will Fisch measure success in 2022?

Fisch was asked various forms of that question several times last year. He declined to put a number on it, saying only that he wanted Arizona to be the toughest out on every team’s schedule. The Wildcats put up a respectable fight more often that not, but in all but one instance they couldn’t sustain it for four quarters.

There’s no question that Arizona is a more talented team today than a year ago. The Wildcats’ combined recruiting efforts, including the transfer portal, earned a No. 22 national ranking from 247Sports.com.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready to win now. Fisch knew he was inheriting a long-term rebuilding project. The portal can help speed up that process, but the talented freshmen proliferating the roster will take time to develop.

The schedule also does Arizona no favors. The non-conference slate — at San Diego State, vs. Mississippi State, vs. North Dakota State — is among the toughest in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats almost certainly will surpass last season’s win total. Can they triple it? Quadruple it?

All UA fans want to see is progress. Any step forward could be construed as success.

Friday • What: Pac-12 Media Day • When: 8 a.m. • TV: Pac-12 Networks