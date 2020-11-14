Football's return turns emotional for family of late Wildcats superfan, parents of current players

When the opportunity came to attend, Frazier and Joiner’s mother, Christina Peña, jumped. Joiner’s parents said they’d rather watch the game in person than on Fox.

“When they’re playing and they see their parents in the stands, it changes their energy. … The kids need that,” Frazier said.

Saturday’s game at Arizona Stadium wasn’t exactly normal, but nothing since March has been ordinary. If anything, Arizona’s 2020 season opener was a reminder that simple activities — such as attending a football game in person — can be taken for granted.

Donavan Vance knows. He said watching the Wildcats play at Arizona Stadium were among his father’s favorite memories.

“It was the best way he could think of to spend time with me and my sister,” he said. “We’d just go experience sports and saw how that brought everything together. All of the analogies and cliches about sports and life (are there), but I think he just wanted to get us set up on that path in life knowing that sports would play a big part in our life and get us on track to be great people.”