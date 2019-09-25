UA senior Cody Creason named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Arizona senior offensive lineman Cody Creason has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

Creason, the Wildcats’ starting right guard, is one of 185 semifinalists. Schools are limited to one nominee apiece, and each student-athlete must have a GPA of at least 3.2.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each will receive a post-graduate scholarship of $18,000. The winner of the Campbell Trophy will have his scholarship increased to $25,000.

Past winners of the award include Peyton Manning and Tim Tebow.