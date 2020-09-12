For Arizona Wildcats commit Clay Millen, quarterbacking is in his DNA

Staying the course

Clay Millen has a 3.98 GPA. He could have called an audible on his graduation date and enrolled at Arizona in January. His brother made that move — an increasingly attractive option for players looking to jump-start their college careers — in 2019. Additionally, high school football in Washington has been postponed until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clay isn’t planning to leave home anytime soon. He intends to play the spring football season for Mount Si. Aside from the benefits of getting another season’s worth of game reps, Clay believes he owes something to his teammates.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of these players since fourth grade,” he said. “A lot of them are seniors. You only get one senior year. It seemed like the right decision to stay back and enroll in June.”

Hugh Millen took it a step further.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said. “He could never look his friends in the eye for the rest of his life knowing he cut out on them.”