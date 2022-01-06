Former Arizona boss Kevin Sumlin to coach USFL's Houston Gamblers

Kevin Sumlin is back football. And back in Houston.

The former Arizona head coach will lead the Houston Gamblers of the revamped USFL, according to ESPN's Cole Cubelic.

Houston is one of eight teams in the USFL, a professional football league set to launch in April with games shown on Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Sumlin takes over the Gamblers, which shares the same division with Birmingham Stallions, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik will coach Birmingham, while longtime NFL coach Todd Haley will lead Tampa Bay; Bart Andrus will take over New Orleans.

This will be Sumlin's third coaching stint in the east Texas. He went 35-17 at the University of Houston, then coached six seasons at Texas A&M in nearby College Station, posting a 51-26 record.

Texas A&M fired Sumlin following the 2017 season; he was then hired by Arizona to succeed the dismissed Rich Rodriguez.