Former Arizona coach Darrell Mudra, 93, dies; led Wildcats to 1968 Sun Bowl

Former Arizona football coach Darrell Mudra has passed away at the age of 93.

Mudra, who coached the Wildcats from 1967-68, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He was the oldest living Hall of Fame coach.

Mudra coached and won on multiple levels. He retired from collegiate football in 1988 with two national championships and an overall record of 200-81-4.

"Darrell Mudra left his mark on numerous college programs, turning them around and winning more than 70 percent of his games en route to two national titles," National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said in a news release.

"He always credited his assistants, and he mentored countless players over the years. We are saddened to learn of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss."

Mudra was nicknamed “Dr. Victory” because he had a doctorate in education and won so many games.

He claimed his first national championship as the head coach at North Dakota State in 1965. After one season with the Montreal Allouettes of the CFL, Mudra became the coach at Arizona. The Wildcats went 8-3-1 in Mudra’s second season, closing the campaign with a loss to Auburn in the Sun Bowl.