Former Arizona defensive back Dane Cruikshank signed with the New York Jets, the team announced on Thursday.

The versatile defensive back, who has played both cornerback and safety in the NFL, will play for his third NFL team since he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

We've signed WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2023

As a rookie in 2018, Cruikshank was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after catching a 66-yard touchdown on a fake punt. Cruikshank was a major special teams contributor for the Titans for two seasons, before dealing with hamstring and knee injuries. Cruikshank spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears and appeared in one game.

Over Cruikshank's five-year NFL career, he's totaled 66 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games.