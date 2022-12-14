 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown commits to UMass, reunites with 'Dr. Blitz'

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 19 Oregon Ducks

Arizona defensive end JB Brown (12) celebrates with defensive tackle PJ Johnson (52), who had just forced an Oregon fumble.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown, who left the Wildcats program in October and entered the transfer portal, announced on Wednesday that he's committing to UMass to play for former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown, who is now the head coach of the Minutemen.

Don Brown, also known as "Dr. Blitz," is entering his second season of his second stint at UMass. After taking over Arizona's defense in 2021, in the first year of the Jedd Fisch era, the renowned defensive coach left following his lone season in Tucson. 

Former Arizona linebackers coach Keith Dudzinksi, Don Brown's protege, followed Brown to UMass and became the team's defensive coordinator. 

JB Brown, a seventh-year Rich Rodriguez-era recruit, joined the Wildcats in 2017, but only appeared in four games over the last three years.

Brown had 61 tackles and 14.5 stops for losses during his time at the UA. Brown opted out of the pandemic-influenced season in 2020 and missed significant amount of time in the last two seasons to preserve his eligibility. 

Brown joined former UA defensive tackle Kyon Barrs as Arizona players to commit to a school on Wednesday. Barrs committed to USC after his official visit earlier this week. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

