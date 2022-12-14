Former Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown commits to UMass, reunites with 'Dr. Blitz'

Former Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown, who left the Wildcats program in October and entered the transfer portal, announced on Wednesday that he's committing to UMass to play for former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown, who is now the head coach of the Minutemen.

Don Brown, also known as "Dr. Blitz," is entering his second season of his second stint at UMass. After taking over Arizona's defense in 2021, in the first year of the Jedd Fisch era, the renowned defensive coach left following his lone season in Tucson.

Former Arizona linebackers coach Keith Dudzinksi, Don Brown's protege, followed Brown to UMass and became the team's defensive coordinator.

JB Brown, a seventh-year Rich Rodriguez-era recruit, joined the Wildcats in 2017, but only appeared in four games over the last three years.

Brown had 61 tackles and 14.5 stops for losses during his time at the UA. Brown opted out of the pandemic-influenced season in 2020 and missed significant amount of time in the last two seasons to preserve his eligibility.