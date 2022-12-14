 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs commits to USC

University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona

Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (92) chases down Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener (9) for a sack in the early going of the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

After entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs narrowed his list of schools to three schools, USC, LSU and Miami, with visits scheduled for all three schools this week. 

The Murrieta, California, native was expected to announce his decision on Sunday, but apparently saw everything he needed to see from the hometown Trojans, committing to USC on Wednesday. Barrs also had offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana and Fresno State. 

In four seasons at Arizona, the 6-foot-3-inch, 310-pound Barrs totaled 102 tackles, 12.5 stops for loss and five sacks. Barrs started all 12 games this past season and had a career-high 39 tackles.

Barrs is one of four UA defensive linemen to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining Paris Shand, Dion Wilson Jr. and Jermaine Wiggins Jr.; JB Brown also entered the portal during the season. Shand has landed offers from LSU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Rutgers.

Now Barrs will join a USC team in its final season in the Pac-12 and play against his former team in 2023 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch utilizes a similar 4-2-5 defense as UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Barrs will compete for snaps on a defensive line that could potentially lose three of its four starters from this season. 

Barrs is the second Wildcat to find a new school since entering the transfer portal, joining backup quarterback Jordan McCloud, who committed to James Madison last month. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

