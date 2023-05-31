Former Arizona defensive lineman Dereck Boles has died after a 14-months-long fight with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Boles played for the Wildcats in 2017 and '18 after transferring from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. He recorded 77 tackles in 25 games.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Boles attended high school in Lakeland, Florida. He began his college career at Boise State.

Boles was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on March 23, 2022, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him pay medical bills.

Former teammates and associates acknowledged Boles through social media upon hearing about his death.

"He was one of a kind," ex-UA teammate Kwesi Mashack tweeted. "Smile would light up the room. Always made sure he protected his brothers. Love you big dawg. I know you’re no longer suffering."

"Forever will be missed," tweeted another former Wildcat, Cedric Peterson. "Great Teammate, Great Brother, Great Father. Love you big dawg. Keep watching down on us down here."

"Dereck was such a great kid to be around," added Daniel Berk, a former UA media-relations director. "Huge smile, loved making you laugh and was a rockstar at uniting a locker room. I have nothing but happy memories from working with him and am devastated for his family and friends. Rest In Peace, D-Bo."