Former Arizona DL Regen Terry transfers to Boston College, reunites with father
Regen Terry gets loose with the other defensive linemen during the University of Arizona's practice session at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 21, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona defensive lineman Regen Terry has enrolled at Boston College.

Terry, a three-star recruit from Florence who spent two seasons with the Wildcats, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. His father, Reggie, is a senior associate athletics director at BC.

Terry is the fourth ex-Wildcat to land at a new school, joining receivers BJ Casteel (Nevada) and Boobie Curry (Buffalo) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo).

Seventeen UA scholarship players have entered the portal. Arizona has added seven transfers. The Wildcats’ transfer haul ranks 13th nationally and third in the Pac-12 per 247Sports.com.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

