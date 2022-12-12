Former Arizona DT Kyon Barrs schedules three official visits for this week

Kyon Barrs has quickly become one of the most highly-touted departures for the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal, and he's narrowed his choices down to three schools.

The former UA defensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he's taking official visits this week to USC (Tuesday and Wednesday), LSU (Wednesday, Thursday) and Miami (Friday through Sunday).

Barrs, who also picked up offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana and Fresno State, told 247Sports he "would like to make my decision by Sunday evening.”

"For me I need to make the best decision that puts me in the most favorable situation for the (2024) (NFL) Draft," Barrs said. "Location definitely matters and that's why I've narrowed things down to these three great institutions."

In four seasons at Arizona, the 6-foot-3-inch, 310-pound Murrieta, California native tabbed 102 tackles, 12.5 stops for loss and five sacks. Barrs started all 12 games this past season and had a career-high 39 tackles.

Barrs is one of four UA defensive linemen to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining Paris Shand, Dion "Tank" Wilson and Jermaine Wiggins Jr.; JB Brown also entered the portal during the season. Shand has landed offers from LSU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Rutgers.