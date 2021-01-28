Former Arizona head coach Mike Stoops joins Florida Atlantic staff as defensive coordinator

Mike Stoops is an on-field coach, again.
The former Arizona Wildcats head coach, who spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama, joined Willie Taggart's Florida Atlantic staff on Thursday to be a defensive coordinator.
Stoops becomes an on-field coach for the first time since he was fired as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator during the 2018 season after seven seasons in Norman.
"Mike brings tremendous experience to the defensive side of the ball. His pedigree, two national championships, countless players to the NFL and his wealth of knowledge speaks for itself. This is a home run for us," Taggart said in a news release.
"As a former head coach and defensive coordinator at 'Power 5' programs, he knows the importance of building a defensive staff that can teach and adjust. The strength of our defense is their on-field communication and the band of brother culture. I welcome Mike to the B.O.B."
The 59-year-old Stoops spent eight seasons as the UA's head coach between 2004-11, posting a 41-50 record and leading the Wildcats to three bowl appearances: Las Vegas Bowl (2008), Holiday Bowl ('09) and Alamo Bowl ('10). Arizona's win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl — Stoops' only postseason victory at the UA — was the program's first bowl win in 10 years.
Arizona churned out 22 Stoops-coached players in the NFL draft, most notably future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Brooks Reed, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and cornerbacks Trevin Wade and Antoine Cason, who won the Jim Thorpe Award for the top college football cornerback in 2007. Cason was drafted 27th overall by the then-San Diego Chargers, and remains the last first-round pick in the UA program.
