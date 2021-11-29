Former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez to take over Jacksonville State

Rich Rodriguez is a head coach again.

The former Arizona Wildcats head coach for six seasons, who recently was the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, will become the next leader of Jacksonville State, according to Ryan Brown of NextRoundLive.com Monday morning.

Rodriguez will replace former Gamecocks coach John Grass, who coached Jacksonville State for eight years. Jacksonville State, located in Alabama, currently plays at the FCS level, but will become an FBS program and join Conference-USA effective in 2023. Rodriguez takes over a Jacksonville State program that went 5-6 this season.

This will be Rodriguez's fourth head coaching stint going back to 2001, where he spent six seasons coaching the West Virginia Mountaineers and incorporated his renowned uptempo spread offense. Rodriguez was then hired by Michigan, but was dismissed after three seasons, posting the lowest winning percentage (.405) in school history — and going 0-6 combined against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.