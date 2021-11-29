Former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez to take over Jacksonville State

Rich Rodriguez is a head coach again.
The former Arizona Wildcats head coach for six seasons, who recently was the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, will become the next leader of Jacksonville State, according to Ryan Brown of NextRoundLive.com Monday morning.
Rodriguez will replace former Gamecocks coach John Grass, who coached Jacksonville State for eight years. Jacksonville State, located in Alabama, currently plays at the FCS level, but will become an FBS program and join Conference-USA effective in 2023. Rodriguez takes over a Jacksonville State program that went 5-6 this season.
This will be Rodriguez's fourth head coaching stint going back to 2001, where he spent six seasons coaching the West Virginia Mountaineers and incorporated his renowned uptempo spread offense. Rodriguez was then hired by Michigan, but was dismissed after three seasons, posting the lowest winning percentage (.405) in school history — and going 0-6 combined against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
Following the 2011 season, Rodriguez was hired to replace Mike Stoops at Arizona, and in six seasons, RichRod led the Wildcats to five bowl game appearances, including the 2014 Fiesta Bowl; UA also won the Pac-12 South division championship and fell to Oregon in the conference title game in 2014. Arizona only had one losing season during the RichRod era, which was the 3-9 season in 2016, the last time the Wildcats beat rival Arizona State.
After the Khalil Tate-quarterbacked Wildcats fell in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl, Rodriguez was fired as head coach on Jan. 2, 2018 after a former administrative assistant filed a lawsuit for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, which was eventually dismissed.
Rodriguez became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss under Matt Luke for the 2019 season, but was not retained once Lane Kiffin was named head coach of the Rebels last season. Earlier this year, Rodriguez joined UL-Monroe's staff as an offensive coordinator and coached his son Rhett, a former UA quarterback and Catalina Foothills standout.
Rodriguez will officially be introduced as JSU's head coach Tuesday, per the Anniston Star.
