Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals

Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp.

Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles.

Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt.

Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft.

Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

