Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'

As expected, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts is Massachusetts-bound.

Robert, who played two seasons at Arizona after initially starting his career at Bowling Green, joins a plethora of ex-Wildcats transferring to UMass, which is led by head coach and former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown. Roberts announced his decision to transfer to UMass on Monday.

Other former Wildcats transferring to UMass include defensive linemen JB Brown and Jermaine Wiggins, wide receiver Anthony Simpson and linebacker Tyler Martin.

Roberts started six games for Arizona at middle linebacker in 2021 under Brown, before suffering a season-ending leg injury on the first play from scrimmage against Washington State in Pullman. Brown became UMass' head coach last offseason and was replaced by first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. Former Arizona linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski followed Brown to UMass and became the Minutemen's defensive coordinator.

Under the tutelage of Nansen, Roberts started all 12 games for the Wildcats' 5-7 season in '22 and finished second on the team with 78 tackles; he also had a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Roberts recorded a team-best 11 tackles against Arizona State and helped the Wildcats reclaim the Territorial Cup for the first time in six seasons.

Roberts was then granted a seventh year of eligibility and announced his return to Arizona in December, but the Wildcats added Oregon transfer and former five-star linebacker Justin Flowe shortly after, and recently added Washington linebacker transfer Daniel Heimuli; the Wildcats also return budding playmaker Jacob Manu, who will compete for starting snaps in '23.