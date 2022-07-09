 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona LB Rashie Hodge Jr. signs with Tucson Sugar Skulls

A former Arizona Wildcat has finally joined the Tucson Sugar Skulls. 

The Sugar Skulls, Tucson's IFL team since 2019, announced the addition of former UA linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. for the remainder of the season, as Tucson gears up for the postseason. 

Hodge, a Phoenix native and Mountain Pointe High School product, will make his debut with Tucson tonight. 

Hodge played one season for the Wildcats in head coach Jedd Fisch's first season at the helm in 2021. Hodge, who transferred from New Mexico State, recorded 11 tackles and four stops for loss in 12 games for the UA. 

Tucson faces the Barnstormers tonight at 6 p.m. The game will also be televised on the IFL YouTube channel.

If the Sugar Skulls win, Tucson will secure a No. 3 seed in the western conference playoffs. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

