Former Arizona lineman and CFL All-Star Chris Schultz, 61, passes away

Chris Schultz, a former Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman who became a football star and media personality in his native Canada, has passed away. He was 61.
Schultz played for the UA from 1979-82. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft, and he played in 21 games for the Cowboys.
Schultz then signed with the Toronto Argonauts, for whom he would play for nine seasons (1986-94). Schultz was a two-time CFL All-Star and helped the Argonauts win the Grey Cup in 1991.
“Chris Schultz was made to play football, or football was made for Chris Schultz. Either way, it was a symbiotic relationship,” his former teammate and current Toronto general manager, Michael Clemons, said in a statement on the Argonauts website.
“At 6-7, 310 or so muscled pounds, he was tenacious, prepared and dominant! His vigorous preparation both mentally and physically honored his profession.
“It would probably be fair to say that football was his first love. He played for America’s team and Canada’s team. ... His passion reverberated on radio, television, coaching kids or walking the dog. He was always willing to talk football!
“I’m disappointed because he had more to give, and my fervent hope is he knew how much he was loved. I’m extending a warm, virtual hug to the Argonaut and CFL family today.”
Schultz later became a CFL and NFL analyst for TSN, Canada’s version of ESPN. He was a spokesperson for the Purolator Tackle Hunger program and was inducted into the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
“We called Chris Schultz the ‘Big Man’ for so many reasons beyond the obvious,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “He had a big personality. He could make you think as easily as he could make you laugh.
“He had a football career so big it included both Canada’s Grey Cup and America’s Team. But most of all, my teammate and friend had a big heart. It was oversized even for his frame.”
Toronto originally drafted Schultz in the first round of the CFL draft after his junior year at Arizona. But Schultz elected to play one more season as a Wildcat under Larry Smith. The 1982 Cats finished 6-4-1, including victories over No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Arizona State.
In a 1983 story in the Star, Schultz described the harrowing experience of surviving multiple cut-down days to make the Cowboys’ roster.
“For two months the pressure was so intense, so enormous, I couldn’t concentrate,” Schultz said. “We took 110 rookies and free agents to training camp. Unless you’re a No. 1 or No. 2 draft pick, the odds seem impossible.”
“Let’s face it,” Schultz added. “I’m fourth of four tackles. ... It’s not like I’ve made it and will be here for 10 years. They can cut me any time, any day.”
Schultz played in five games for Dallas as a rookie and all 16 in 1985, including eight starts. He missed the ’84 season because of knee injuries.
Schultz then became a standout player in the CFL and later an advocate for the league. He died of a heart attack, according to reports.
"His passing leaves a giant-sized hole in the CFL family,” Ambrosie said. “Let’s resolve to fill it the way Chris filled his time with us: with passion, positivity and kindness. Let’s all resolve to be bigger people for having known, and loved, the Big Man."
