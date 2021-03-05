Former Arizona lineman and CFL All-Star Chris Schultz, 61, passes away

Chris Schultz, a former Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman who became a football star and media personality in his native Canada, has passed away. He was 61.

Schultz played for the UA from 1979-82. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft, and he played in 21 games for the Cowboys.

Schultz then signed with the Toronto Argonauts, for whom he would play for nine seasons (1986-94). Schultz was a two-time CFL All-Star and helped the Argonauts win the Grey Cup in 1991.

“Chris Schultz was made to play football, or football was made for Chris Schultz. Either way, it was a symbiotic relationship,” his former teammate and current Toronto general manager, Michael Clemons, said in a statement on the Argonauts website.

“At 6-7, 310 or so muscled pounds, he was tenacious, prepared and dominant! His vigorous preparation both mentally and physically honored his profession.

“It would probably be fair to say that football was his first love. He played for America’s team and Canada’s team. ... His passion reverberated on radio, television, coaching kids or walking the dog. He was always willing to talk football!