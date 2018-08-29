Former Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins' last appearance in a college football game was against Arizona State at the end of the 2017 regular season. And it's likely that it could've been his last football game of his career.
Dawkins most recently was with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he was expected to compete for the starting job this season as a graduate transfer. He left the program Monday, less than a week after sophomore Peyton Ramsey was named the Hoosiers' starting quarterback.
On Wednesday evening, Dawkins penned a letter on Instagram and announced he will "take a break from the game" to help his mental health, which he wrote was an issue for him in the last couple of years.
Dawkins lost the love to play football and said he was depressed.
"The most important thing to me though has been the joy that the game always brought me. Over the last couple years I lost touch with that joy," Dawkins wrote. "I respect and love the game, but I have lost touch with it.
"I am not too proud to admit that I needed help. I am grateful for the sports psychology team at both Arizona and Indiana for helping me at some of the lowest points in my life. ... As my mental health is deteriorating I have decided to take a break from the game. I know now that I need to take care of ME. I need to make myself important. I have not properly taken care of myself."
Dawkins left UA after the 2017 season, once Khalil Tate established himself as the program's starting quarterback. At Arizona, Dawkins started for two seasons and first appeared in the 2015 Territorial Cup, when he nearly hauled the Wildcats back from a three-touchdown deficit. The following season, Dawkins contributed 183 rushing yards against the Sun Devils and helped break the program's all-time single-game rushing record. His last appearance with UA was against ASU in 2017, replacing an injured Tate in a game the Wildcats lost.
Dawkins wrote that he doesn't know what's in his future, but that focusing on his mental stability and happiness is what's essential for his well-being moving forward.
"Do I know what’s next? Of course not, but I do know God has a plan that is way bigger than any plans I could ever imagine for myself," Dawkins wrote.