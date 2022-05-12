 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona QB Grant Gunnell transfers to North Texas after one season at Memphis

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) just slips the grip of Oregon State defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins (90) as he scrambles in the fourth quarter of their Pac12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Grant Gunnell is on the move again. 

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback, who sat out last season at Memphis with a leg injury, committed to North Texas after entering the transfer portal this season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Gunnell, a Houston native, set Texas' all-time passing yards and touchdown records at St. Pius X High School, and was one of Arizona's highest-rated commits during the Kevin Sumlin era. Gunnell, a previous Texas A&M commit, also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan as a four-star prospect in 2019. 

Gunnell played for the Wildcats from 2019-20, playing eight games as a freshman and starting for the UA in the condensed pandemic-influenced 2020 season. 

After Sumlin was fired at the conclusion of the '20 season, Gunnell transferred to Memphis. He finished his Arizona career with 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. 

North Texas will play at Memphis on Sept. 24. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know

