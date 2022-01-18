Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate signs with CFL's Edmonton Elks

Khalil Tate's next football-playing chapter will be across the border.

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, the club announced Tuesday evening.

Tate, the 6-foot, 216-pound dual-threat quarterback joins the CFL after spending the entire NFL season as a free agent wide receiver. Tate briefly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2020 and '21 seasons, but was waived before the regular season.

During Tate's career at the UA, he recorded 6,318 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, while rushing for 2,285 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Tate ranks fifth in all-time passing yards in Arizona history and has the most rushing yards by any quarterback in program history.

Tate's most notable stretch of his Arizona career was in October during the 2017 season, which included a 327-yard rushing performance at Colorado, a single-game FBS record set by a quarterback. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in four straight weeks during the month of October in 2017.

The Elks, formerly known as the Eskimos before changing their name in 2021, will kick off their season on June 11 against the B.C. Lions.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

