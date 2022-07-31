Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate signs with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

Former Arizona Wildcats star quarterback Khalil Tate signed with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts this week.

Tate, who was recently signed to the Edmonton Elks, joined Toronto on Wednesday for his second stint in the CFL.

The 23-year-old Tate will likely assume the backup quarterback role after Austin Simmons announced his retirement. Toronto's current starter is former UCLA Bruin McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

📝 We've signed American QB Khalil Tate — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) July 27, 2022

At Arizona, Tate blossomed into a star in 2017, when he was named Pac-12 Player of the Week four straight weeks in October, which no player in conference history has accomplished. As a three-year starter, Tate threw for 6,318 yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, while rushing for 2,285 yards and 18 touchdowns. Tate also rushed for 327 yards against Colorado in 2017, a single-game record by an FBS quarterback.

Tate is the second former Wildcat to join the Argonauts, along with defensive back Shaquille Richardson.