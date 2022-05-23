Former Arizona QB Nick Foles signs with Indianapolis Colts on 2-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles is reuniting with Frank Reich.

That combination helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Reich now is head coach of Indianapolis, and the Colts signed free agent quarterback Foles on Monday to back up Matt Ryan.

Foles got a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Chicago, playing in only one game in 2021 despite the Bears still paying him under a four-year, $88 million contract he got from Jacksonville in 2019. The Bears released the 10-year veteran on May 1.

A backup to Carson Wentz with the Eagles, the former Arizona Wildcat took over late in the 2017 season when Wentz injured his knee. He guided Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, where he outdueled Tom Brady in a 41-33 victory over New England, earning Foles game MVP honors.

He also helped the Eagles win a playoff game at Chicago the next season before joining the Jaguars. He barely played for them, sustaining a broken collarbone in the season opener.

Foles, 33, has played in 68 career games (56 starts) with five franchises, including twice with the Eagles. He has completed 1,277 passes for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He has started six postseason games, with 1,633 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He famously caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory.

Indianapolis released quarterback James Morgan to make room for Foles on the roster.

