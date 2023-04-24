Grant Gunnell is on the move. Again.

The former Arizona Wildcat, who quarterbacked the Wildcats under former head coach Kevin Sumlin during the 2019 and '20 seasons, entered the transfer portal again on Monday. Gunnell recently played at North Texas following one season at Memphis.

The 6-6, 228-pound Gunnell signed to the UA in 2019, after an illustrious high school career at St. Pius X in Houston, breaking the Texas high school state record for passing yards (16,108) and passing touchdowns (195).

In his first season at Arizona, Gunnell mostly played backup quarterback behind former dual-threat star Khalil Tate. With Tate injured, Gunnell made his first collegiate start in a 20-17 win over UCLA, completing 29 of 44 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown.

As the full-time starter for the Wildcats in the truncated pandemic-influenced season, resulting in a 0-5 record, Gunnell passed for 625 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Following Sumlin's dismissal, Gunnell transferred to Memphis, but missed the 2021 season with right leg injury. Gunnell then transferred to North Texas, but lost the quarterback battle to junior Austin Aune.