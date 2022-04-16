 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona RB Bam Smith commits to Jacksonville State, reunites with RichRod

Arizona Wildcats running back Bam Smith (20) celebrates as he reaches the endzoneduring NAU Lumberjacks vs. Arizona Wildcats football at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, on Sept. 7, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius "Bam" Smith, who entered the transfer portal in December following the 2021 season, committed to Jacksonville State, where he will reunite with former UA head coach Rich Rodriguez. 

Smith, a 5-foot-9-inch, 187-pound Houston native, was a part of Rodriguez's last recruiting class at Arizona in 2018, which former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin inherited after RichRod was fired. 

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, was with the Wildcats for four seasons, but participated in three of them after opting out of the pandemic-influenced season in 2020. Smith finished his Arizona career with 57 carries for 301 yards and four all-purpose touchdowns. Smith attempted to fight for a role in Arizona's rushing attack during Jedd Fisch's first season at the UA, but Smith fell behind Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Stevie Rocker and Jalen John.

Running back Darius "Bam" Smith kicks up chunks of turf while running through a footwork drill during the University of Arizona's preseason practice on Dick Tomey Field, Tucson, Ariz., August 19, 2021.

The Wildcats returned the aforementioned running backs and also added four-star L.A.-area star Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and Stockton, California product Jonah Coleman, who had an impressive stretch in the spring ball period. 

For Smith, he'll actually have a chance to play for Rodriguez after all. And Rodriguez has a pair of his former UA assistants with him at Jacksonville State, such as offensive coordinator Calvin Magee and quarterbacks coach Mike DiAngelo. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

