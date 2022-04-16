Former Arizona RB Bam Smith commits to Jacksonville State, reunites with RichRod

Former Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius "Bam" Smith, who entered the transfer portal in December following the 2021 season, committed to Jacksonville State, where he will reunite with former UA head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Smith, a 5-foot-9-inch, 187-pound Houston native, was a part of Rodriguez's last recruiting class at Arizona in 2018, which former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin inherited after RichRod was fired.

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, was with the Wildcats for four seasons, but participated in three of them after opting out of the pandemic-influenced season in 2020. Smith finished his Arizona career with 57 carries for 301 yards and four all-purpose touchdowns. Smith attempted to fight for a role in Arizona's rushing attack during Jedd Fisch's first season at the UA, but Smith fell behind Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Stevie Rocker and Jalen John.

The Wildcats returned the aforementioned running backs and also added four-star L.A.-area star Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and Stockton, California product Jonah Coleman, who had an impressive stretch in the spring ball period.

For Smith, he'll actually have a chance to play for Rodriguez after all. And Rodriguez has a pair of his former UA assistants with him at Jacksonville State, such as offensive coordinator Calvin Magee and quarterbacks coach Mike DiAngelo.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

