Former Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. transfers to West Virginia

Young also said about his time at UA, "I felt like at times I just wasn’t myself. At times I just wasn’t always letting loose and I’m not sure what it was. It could’ve been something with me, I don’t know."

"But I just felt like that and I’ve never felt like that before at any point in my career. Not when I was a kid, not in high school, not in my first few years at Arizona."

Young's roller-coaster college career began when he started in Arizona's secondary as a freshman in 2017, but was arrested that September and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a domestic-violence incident. The charge was dismissed by Pima County prosecutors after Young finished a diversion program.

The San Diego native wasn't suspended and finished the 2017 season with 53 tackles and one interception in 13 games. After UA hired Kevin Sumlin, Young was suspended from team activities during the offseason and was forced to miss Arizona's 2018 season opener against BYU.