Former Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. transfers to West Virginia

Former Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. announced his on Twitter and Instagram Saturday morning his decision to transfer to West Virginia.
110 % committed to West Virginia university trust the climb #trusttheclimb pic.twitter.com/zzKUkWQZTz— 👍🏽 (@_scottieoo) May 16, 2020
Young, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, reunites with Jahmile Addae. The former Mountaineer, who played under former Arizona head Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, served as UA's defensive backs coach from 2016-17. Young played his freshman season at Arizona under Addae before the staff was relieved in January 2018.
In three seasons at Arizona, Young recorded 157 tackles, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions in 29 starts — 32 games overall. Young told The Athletic last month he had "gotten stagnant" in Tucson and wanted to take his career "to another level."
"I kind of just thought maybe a change of scenery, a change of school would help me with that. The next step in my career is taking my game to a higher level — playing at a higher level," Young told The Athletic in April.
Young also said about his time at UA, "I felt like at times I just wasn’t myself. At times I just wasn’t always letting loose and I’m not sure what it was. It could’ve been something with me, I don’t know."
"But I just felt like that and I’ve never felt like that before at any point in my career. Not when I was a kid, not in high school, not in my first few years at Arizona."
Young's roller-coaster college career began when he started in Arizona's secondary as a freshman in 2017, but was arrested that September and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a domestic-violence incident. The charge was dismissed by Pima County prosecutors after Young finished a diversion program.
The San Diego native wasn't suspended and finished the 2017 season with 53 tackles and one interception in 13 games. After UA hired Kevin Sumlin, Young was suspended from team activities during the offseason and was forced to miss Arizona's 2018 season opener against BYU.
In 2019, Young finished with a career-high 66 tackles, but struggled in coverage throughout the season, and was a part of a defense that finished last in the Pac-12 in total defense and 11th in passing defense. By season's end, the only full-time defensive assistant still on Sumlin's staff was defensive backs Demetrice Martin, who left for Colorado just before the start of the spring practice period.
Young's departure from the program marked the fourth safety to transfer this offseason, joining Xavier Bell, Chacho Ulloa and Troy Young (no relation). The Wildcats only have four scholarship safeties: Redshirt senior Jarrius Wallace, junior Christian Young (no relation), sophomore Jaxen Turner and redshirt junior Rhedi Short. The Wildcats added one safety in their 2020 recruiting class, Majon Wright, who is the younger brother of ex-NFL safety Major Wright.
Arizona could likely cross-train a cornerback to add depth or move graduate transfer Brenden Schooler, who played safety and wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks.
