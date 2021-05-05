 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona safety Will Parks signs one-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs
editor's pick

Former Arizona safety Will Parks signs one-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Parks joins AFC West rival after spending most of his first five seasons with Denver

Raiders Broncos Football

Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski / The Associated Press

Former Arizona Wildcats safety Will Parks has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parks, who played at Arizona from 2012-15, agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.13 million with Kansas City, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Parks was a sixth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016, and he spent the majority of his first five seasons in Denver. Parks began the 2020 campaign with his hometown Philadelphia Eagles before parting ways with them in midseason.

For his career, Parks has totaled 180 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 72 games.

Kansas City has made the Super Bowl the past two years, defeating San Francisco to cap the 2019 season before losing this past season against Tampa Bay.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: UA men's golf coach Jim Anderson believes Wildcats got good draw in NCAA Regionals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News