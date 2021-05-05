Former Arizona safety Will Parks signs one-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Arizona Wildcats safety Will Parks has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parks, who played at Arizona from 2012-15, agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.13 million with Kansas City, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Parks was a sixth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016, and he spent the majority of his first five seasons in Denver. Parks began the 2020 campaign with his hometown Philadelphia Eagles before parting ways with them in midseason.

CHIEFS KINGDOM —> LETS GET IT!!!! ITS ON FOR EVERYBODY!!! I ain’t got no rap!!!! TIME TO WORK AND WIN A CHIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Hd0haKcxo — William (@PhillyWill11) May 5, 2021

For his career, Parks has totaled 180 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 72 games.

Kansas City has made the Super Bowl the past two years, defeating San Francisco to cap the 2019 season before losing this past season against Tampa Bay.

