Former Arizona star quarterback Khalil Tate will remain north of the border this summer.

Tate signed with the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday, his second stint with the CFL club. Tate signed with the Elks last season as a quarterback, before he was released after two preseason games. Tate then finished last summer with the Toronto Argonauts.

At Arizona, Tate, a Rich Rodriguez-era product, blossomed into a star during the 2017 season, when he was named Pac-12 Player of the Week four straight times in October, which no player in conference history has accomplished. Tate's mercurial collegiate career took flight following a 327-yard rushing performance against Colorado in Boulder, a single-game record by an FBS quarterback, in 2017.

Under former head coach Kevin Sumlin, Tate, who was dubbed a Heisman Trophy hopeful for 2018, struggled and the Wildcats went 9-15 and didn't play in a bowl game — and lost to Arizona State, twice — in the '18 and '19 seasons. As a three-year starter, Tate passed for 6,318 yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, while rushing for 2,285 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Tate went undrafted and held practice squad stints with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver in 2020 and '21.