Former Arizona strength coach Brian Johnson accepts similar job at Arkansas State

One member of the Kevin Sumlin regime has officially left Arizona for another job, after UA strength coach Brian Johnson, one of the most revered figures in the program, will accept a similar position at Arkansas State, per Bruce Feldman the Athletic.

Johnson is the first coach to leave the Arizona staff after Sumlin was replaced by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

Prior to Arizona, Johnson worked for Sumlin at Texas A&M, and also worked under Les Miles and Chip Kelly. Johnson played under Nick Saban at LSU and was a part of the 2003 national championship team.

Johnson will now join Butch Jones' new coaching staff at Arkansas State. Jones replaces Blake Anderson, who accepted the head coaching job at Utah State.

