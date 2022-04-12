Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall transfers to Marshall

Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, verbally committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound Montgomery, Alabama native joined the Wildcats in 2020 during the Kevin Sumlin era after three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. In two seasons at the UA, Marshall appeared in seven games for the Wildcats, primarily as a blocking tight end.

Marshall fell behind Bryce Wolma and UNLV transfer Alex Lines on the depth chart in 2021. Since Marshall's departure, the Wildcats have bolstered their tight end group by adding four-star freshman Keyan Burnett, Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan and 6-7 Phoenix native Tyler Powell. Lines is expected to start alongside Burnett for Arizona this season. Roberto Miranda, a 6-3 freshman from Germany, is also on the tight end depth chart for 2022.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.