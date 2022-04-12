 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall transfers to Marshall

Tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. watches the ball into this hands running route drills on the second day of pre-season workouts at Dick Tomey fields, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2021,.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, verbally committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound Montgomery, Alabama native joined the Wildcats in 2020 during the Kevin Sumlin era after three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. In two seasons at the UA, Marshall appeared in seven games for the Wildcats, primarily as a blocking tight end. 

Marshall fell behind Bryce Wolma and UNLV transfer Alex Lines on the depth chart in 2021. Since Marshall's departure, the Wildcats have bolstered their tight end group by adding four-star freshman Keyan Burnett, Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan and 6-7 Phoenix native Tyler Powell. Lines is expected to start alongside Burnett for Arizona this season. Roberto Miranda, a 6-3 freshman from Germany, is also on the tight end depth chart for 2022.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

