Former Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel transferring to Nevada

The newcomers include incoming freshmen Tetairoa McMillan, Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones, as well as transfer Jacob Cowing, who caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for UTEP in 2021. Arizona also will have the services of Ma’jon Wright, who was ineligible last season after leaving the UA, transferring to Middle Tennessee State, then returning to Tucson in the summer.