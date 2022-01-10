Former Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel transferring to Nevada

Former Arizona receiver BJ Casteel has found a new home to spend his final college season.
Casteel, who started 17 games for the Wildcats, announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to Nevada.
Excited to be apart of the pack!🐺🤟🏾 Let’s get to work @CoachKWils pic.twitter.com/9JeJORLwc9— Bj Casteel (@BjCasteel5) January 10, 2022
Casteel entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after spending five seasons at Arizona. Casteel caught 90 passes for 880 yards and four touchdowns in 39 career games. He had 33 catches for 326 yards and one TD this past season.
Casteel, a member of Arizona’s 2017 signing class, is taking advantage of his “super senior” eligibility to play one more season.
Casteel entered the transfer portal in December, along with fellow receivers Boobie Curry and Jaden Mitchell. With Stanley Berryhill III, Tayvian Cunningham and Thomas Reid III having exhausted their eligibility, the UA receiver room will have a different makeup in 2022.
The newcomers include incoming freshmen Tetairoa McMillan, Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones, as well as transfer Jacob Cowing, who caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for UTEP in 2021. Arizona also will have the services of Ma’jon Wright, who was ineligible last season after leaving the UA, transferring to Middle Tennessee State, then returning to Tucson in the summer.
The top returning receivers are Jamarye Joiner, Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev