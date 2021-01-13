Former Arizona Wildcat Khalil Tate signs with Philadelphia Eagles as a receiver

Khalil Tate will have another shot to play in the NFL, after the quarterback converted wide receiver signed a "futures contract" with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Following a mercurial collegiate career, the former Arizona Wildcats star signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent wide receiver in 2020, but was waived before start of preseason training camp in July.

The 6-foot, 216-pound Tate wasn't able to work out at Philadelphia's team facilities or have personal contact with teammates and coaches, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered his chances of earning a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

During what would've been Tate's rookie season, the former dual-threat quarterback held two workouts for the Cardinals with hopes of returning to Arizona, but was never signed.

After inking a futures contract, Tate is in a reserve pool of players that the Eagles believe could earn an active roster spot for next season, and it also ensures that he won't sign a contract with another team.

