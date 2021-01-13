 Skip to main content
Former Arizona Wildcat Khalil Tate signs with Philadelphia Eagles as a receiver

Arizona Colorado Football

Khalil Tate would have a lot to learn about playing wide receiver, but he has the athleticism to play in the NFL.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Khalil Tate will have another shot to play in the NFL, after the quarterback converted wide receiver signed a "futures contract" with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday

Following a mercurial collegiate career, the former Arizona Wildcats star signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent wide receiver in 2020, but was waived before start of preseason training camp in July. 

The 6-foot, 216-pound Tate wasn't able to work out at Philadelphia's team facilities or have personal contact with teammates and coaches, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered his chances of earning a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad. 

During what would've been Tate's rookie season, the former dual-threat quarterback held two workouts for the Cardinals with hopes of returning to Arizona, but was never signed. 

After inking a futures contract, Tate is in a reserve pool of players that the Eagles believe could earn an active roster spot for next season, and it also ensures that he won't sign a contract with another team. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

