Former Arizona Wildcat, longtime coach Ken Giovando dies at 75

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Ken Giovando died on Thursday. He was 75.
Giovando's son, Michael Giovando, announced his father's passing on Twitter late Thursday night.
My father Coach Giovando passed away today. He was a great father and example to not only his family but to so many others over the years. 40 years that man coached football he loved every minute of it. We will miss him everyday. pic.twitter.com/y4595ldq9B— Mike Giovando (@Elev8QBacademy) June 25, 2020
Giovando, a Globe, Arizona native, played for the UA from 1962-64 and hist notable performance as a Wildcat happened in 1964 when he returned two interceptions for touchdowns against BYU.
Once his UA career ended, Giovando jumped into the coaching ranks and was named the offensive line coach of Arizona's freshman team. After his stint at Arizona, Giovando coached Amphitheater High School's offensive and defensive line, followed by a defensive coordinator gig at Salpointe Catholic High School.
In 1970, Giovando became the DC at Towson State University in Baltimore. Following three seasons in Maryland, Giovando returned to Arizona and was a longtime offensive coordinator at Scottsdale Community College before he was named head coach in 2001.
