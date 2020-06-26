You are the owner of this article.
Former Arizona Wildcat, longtime coach Ken Giovando dies at 75

(Arizona Daily Star / 1964)

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Ken Giovando died on Thursday. He was 75. 

Giovando's son, Michael Giovando, announced his father's passing on Twitter late Thursday night. 

Giovando, a Globe, Arizona native, played for the UA from 1962-64 and hist notable performance as a Wildcat happened in 1964 when he returned two interceptions for touchdowns against BYU. 

Once his UA career ended, Giovando jumped into the coaching ranks and was named the offensive line coach of Arizona's freshman team. After his stint at Arizona, Giovando coached Amphitheater High School's offensive and defensive line, followed by a defensive coordinator gig at Salpointe Catholic High School. 

In 1970, Giovando became the DC at Towson State University in Baltimore. Following three seasons in Maryland, Giovando returned to Arizona and was a longtime offensive coordinator at Scottsdale Community College before he was named head coach in 2001. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

