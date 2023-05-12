Rashie Hodge could be used for a trivia question at your local dive bar: "Who is the only person to play for the Arizona Wildcats and a professional football team in Tucson?"

It's a factoid that came to fruition last season when Hodge signed with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, the first and only former Wildcat to suit up for the Old Pueblo's IFL team. Hodge signed with the Sugar Skulls for the final three games of a 9-8 season in 2022.

Tucson signed Hodge for this season, but with one caveat: He's not a linebacker anymore.

"That safety-rover-bandit position with Hodge — and you can actually put him at (cornerback) and play some press-man (defense) with him as well — makes him a dynamic guy on the defensive side of the ball," Sugar Skulls coach Hurtis Chinn said.

The Sugar Skulls (3-2), who travel to Albuquerque to face the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, rank third in the IFL in points allowed per game (35.2) — and Hodge is leading the way with a team-high 20.5 tackles (3.5 for losses), six pass breakups and three interceptions.

"His athletic ability fits wherever it can in a defense," Chinn said. "Hodge is a smart ballplayer, and he gives you everything he's got. We just needed to put him in position to be successful.

"He has a knack for the ball. He sees ball, gets ball. That's his thing on defense, and we're lucky to have him this year. He's going to continue to get better the more he gets comfortable."

Chinn also noted that Hodge "plays fierce. ... His intensity that he brings to the game and his ball-hawking skills allow him to be great."

The 5-11, 215-pound Hodge prepped at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix and helped the Pride to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the Class 6A state championship as a senior in 2016.

After struggling in the classroom and "not taking care of my business as a student-athlete," Hodge played two seasons for Glendale Community College, whose football program is extinct now. Hodge then transferred to New Mexico State, started 11 games in 2019 at linebacker and logged 90 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. NMSU didn't compete in 2020 due to the pandemic.

When Arizona hired Jedd Fisch prior to the 2021 season, the Wildcats had an influx of transfers, with nearly half of them having in-state ties, including Hodge. In Fisch's first year at the helm, the UA went 1-11.

"It was different for me, honestly," Hodge said. "The team only won one game, so that was really hard on us, but it was just different being around different coaches and all the coaches coming down from the NFL, so it was nice getting that experience with the teaching and the coaching."

Despite the struggles, Hodge said, "I just bought in. A lot of us bought in, but it was just hard to get used to it."

"The next year, they won five games, and I won't be surprised if they go bowling this year," Hodge continued. "They have a good thing going over there, and it took, what, one year? Two years? And started becoming a winning team.

"They have great things going on over there. Shoutout to Jedd Fisch. ... I can't wait to see what happens."

Under former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown — also known as "Dr. Blitz" — Hodge was a nickel linebacker who made a splash during his UA debut when he combined with defensive tackle Trevon Mason for a safety in Arizona's season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas. Hodge's production in his only season at Arizona tapered off, and he finished the season with 11 tackles.

Nearly two years removed from the UA, Hodge still maintains contact with players and coaches. Current Arizona walk-on running back Nazar Bombata attended the Sugar Skulls' loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers to support Hodge.

"I could call Don Brown right now and still talk to Don Brown," Hodge said. "There's still good love between Don and I. I can go to Don for advice anytime I want. It's pretty cool, especially because now I'm playing with a coach that uses so many linebackers and defensive players who've been drafted."

Humbled by a lack of attention from pro football leagues, including the XFL and USFL, Hodge continued to train and patiently waited for his opportunity. At the tail end of last season, former Sugar Skulls head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten, who's now the offensive coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers, called Hodge to help fix a defense that ranked amongst the worst in the IFL.

"Some days were harder than others, but I just kept training and had my faith and prayed that another football opportunity would come," Hodge said. "When Dixie called me last year it was like, 'Let's go do this.' "

Since Hodge joined the Sugar Skulls, he's "a player that's trying to get himself out of this league," Chinn said. "In the IFL, that's a good thing.

"He's taken the necessary steps, he's working hard and he's buying into what the defensive coaches are telling him, and he's giving himself a shot. He's coming to play hard."

The next step? Elevate to other professional leagues, whichever one that might be. But first, Hodge plans to continue improving at the eight-man indoor level.

"It's going to get me better," Hodge said. "I have no doubt in my mind I'll be better from playing this type of football, and I'll be able to take it to the next level and prosper from there.

"I try to take it all in and be happy I'm playing football and doing what I love and continue to do what I do. I love the game."