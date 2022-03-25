Former Arizona Wildcats assistant football coach Dave Nichol dies of cancer at age 45

“We are stunned by this, and Dave meant a lot to all of us,” Leach said in a statement. “While we are all suffering the pain of this loss, our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's family, friends, players and coaches during this tough time. Dave was family to us, and he was loved by all who knew him. Always a smile on his face, Dave had such a positive personality, attitude and energy. He made everyone around him a better person and impacted everyone he met with kindness, loyalty and friendship.”