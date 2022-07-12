Former Arizona Wildcats DB Bobby Wolfe charged with manslaughter in Texas

Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Bobby Wolfe has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a girlfriend who was also the mother of their 2-year-old child.

Wolfe, 22, told Pasadena (Texas) Police that he shot 23-year-old Chrisheena Lee in their apartment because he thought she was an intruder, according to KHOU-11 in Houston.

Lee was shot six times just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police said. Wolfe said he heard someone breaking in at the door of their apartment, grabbed his gun and fired shots.

Sgt. Raul Granados told ABC13 in Texas that police are "going to collect shell casings. We're going to look at the trajectory of the bullets and compare that to his statement and try to see if everything matches up."

"If it truly is accidental, obviously this is a very sad situation," he said. "If he did believe there was a break-in and, in fact, there wasn't, he ended up shooting his loved one. It's a very difficult situation for him. If there was an intruder, obviously, we want to find maybe doorbell cameras, maybe cameras at the apartment complex, to see if we are going to have to look for a suspect out there, or what happened at the door that startled him enough to get his weapon out and start shooting."

Lee's cousin, Tasha McCoy, told ABC13 that Lee told her family that Wolfe was stalking her.

"He just wouldn't leave her alone," McCoy said.

Another relative, Travis McCoy, told the station Wolfe "should be in jail."

"You didn't have to go to this extent, and then you lie about it, and cover it up," McCoy said. "It just doesn't make sense."

Wolfe is also being held on an outstanding warrant for a separate case, according to ABC13.

Wolfe was a four-star recruit in the Wildcats' 2019 recruiting class. Following a standout career at Houston's Madison High School, Wolfe garnered offers from the UA, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Texas, among others.

He played two years for the Wildcats before opting out of the pandemic-affected 2020 season.