Former Arizona Wildcats DB McKenzie Barnes transfers to Hawaii

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive back McKenzie Barnes has found a new destination after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal in January.

Barnes, who played four seasons for the Wildcats from 2018-21, announced his verbal commitment to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' 2022 recruiting class Saturday night.

I want to thank god for thisopportunity. Couldn't have made it this farwithout him. More Glory A Onto the NextChaper, but still sticking to the script. #committed #braddahood pic.twitter.com/cp6t29OkWD — MCKENZIE BARNES (@_mckenzieb6) February 20, 2022

A Fresno, California native, the 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Barnes appeared in two games in each of the last two seasons after playing in eight during the 2019 season. Barnes had one tackle in 2021, against Arizona State.

He's the third player from the Pac-12 to join the Rainbow Warriors this offseason, along with cornerback Jojo Forest (Oregon State) and quarterback Cammon Cooper (Washington State).

