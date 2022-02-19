 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona Wildcats DB McKenzie Barnes transfers to Hawaii

Former Arizona Wildcats DB McKenzie Barnes transfers to Hawaii

Spring game

McKenzie Barnes revels in his interception as receiver Drew Dixon applies the touch for down for the University of Arizona's spring game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive back McKenzie Barnes has found a new destination after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal in January. 

Barnes, who played four seasons for the Wildcats from 2018-21, announced his verbal commitment to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' 2022 recruiting class Saturday night. 

A Fresno, California native, the 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Barnes appeared in two games in each of the last two seasons after playing in eight during the 2019 season. Barnes had one tackle in 2021, against Arizona State.

He's the third player from the Pac-12 to join the Rainbow Warriors this offseason, along with cornerback Jojo Forest (Oregon State) and quarterback Cammon Cooper (Washington State). 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News