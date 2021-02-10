Former Arizona Wildcats DC Paul Rhoads joins Ohio State as an analyst

Ohio State is hiring former Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads to their staff as a defensive analyst.

The move was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Rhoads was hired by Arizona in December 2019. During his one season with the UA, the Wildcats' s defense ranked last in the Pac-12 in yards allowed per game (473) and points allowed per game (39.8).

When Arizona hired head coach Jedd Fisch in December to replace Kevin Sumlin, Rhoads was not retained for the 2021 season. He was replaced by Don Brown who had spent the last five years as Michigan's defensive coordinator.

At the time of his hire by the UA, Rhoads was coming off two years as UCLA's defensive backs coach (2018-2019) and stepping in for Marcel Yates who was let go by the university in the middle of the 2019 season.

Rhoads is now joining a Buckeyes program that ranked ninth in total defense last season and fifth in scoring.

