Former Arizona Wildcats football player DaVonté Neal charged with murder

Former Arizona Wildcats football player DaVonté Neal has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder by a Maricopa County grand jury, according to a report from the Idaho State Journal.

The arrest of Neal, a UA wide receiver and defensive back from 2013-16, stems from a Nov. 11, 2017 incident in Maricopa County, the Journal said, citing the indictment. Pocatello police told the Journal that Neal has been charged with four felonies; he was arrested May 25 and remains in jail in Idaho as he awaits extradition, the Journal reported.

A two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year at Scottsdale Chaparral High School, Neal chose Notre Dame over the UA following a lengthy recruiting process. Neal changed his mind after one season at Notre Dame and relocated to Tucson; while at the UA, he was reunited with Wildcats assistant coach Charlie Ragle, who had coached him in high school.

Ragle, now Idaho State's head coach, hired Neal as the team's cornerbacks coach this winter, part of a staff that also includes former Wildcats assistants Vince Amey and Taylor Mazzone.

ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros told the Journal via text that Ragle "has known DaVonté for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any time."

Neal's name no longer appears on the Idaho State football website, and ISU officials told the Journal that Neal has been placed on administrative leave and that the school has plans to fire him.

