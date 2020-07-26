Former Arizona Wildcats LB Tony Fields II narrows recruitment to 3 schools

Once former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields II officially entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, numerous Power Five schools across the country offered him for his one-year service.

After early two weeks since announcing his departure from the UA, Fields announced on Twitter late Sunday night that he will choose between Texas, Minnesota and West Virginia.

Top 3 (no order) pic.twitter.com/blN00jJuA0 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) July 27, 2020

Fields eliminated USC, UCLA, Kansas State and Boise State.

Minnesota, a rising program that was crowned co-champions of the Big Ten West division in P.J. Fleck's third season as head coach, was the first program to offer Fields last week.

Texas is entering its third season under head coach Tom Herman and Fields could be a useful and mature piece to a defense — coordinated by former Ohio State assistant Chris Ash — that finished seventh in the Big 12 in 2019.