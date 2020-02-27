Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Sterling Lewis dies at 32 from valley fever

Sterling Lewis, who played linebacker for the UA football team under Mike Stoops in 2008 and 2009, died Wednesday after being hospitalized for valey fever, a fungal infection in the lungs. He was 32.

Lewis' head coach at Copperas Cove (Texas) High School, Jack Welch, shared the news via Twitter.

"Some things I'll never understand, and this one really hurts," former Wildcat Earl Mitchell said on social media. "Thank you for all the laughs and good times. Rest easy bro."

Lewis contributed 98 tackles, three sacks and an interception in two seasons for UA teams that went to the Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday Bowl. Lewis, a transfer from Blinn College in Texas, led the Wildcats in tackles through the first two games of the 2008 season. He wore No. 52 as a tribute to former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis.

"He has a lot of enthusiasm. He's a good leader. He leads by example, and his work ethic's incredible," Arizona linebackers coach Tim Kish said then. "He's a lot of fun to be around. He has tremendous passion for the game. I never have to worry about his attitude coming out on the field every day."