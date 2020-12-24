Former Arizona Wildcats QB Grant Gunnell transfers to Memphis

Grant Gunnell is still a Cat, just not the one that wears red and blue, but one that dons royal blue and Tiger stripes on their helmets.

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback, who left the UA after two seasons in Tucson, following the dismissal of head coach Kevin Sumlin, reportedly transferred to Memphis on Thursday, according to 247Sports' Christian Fowler.

Gunnell formerly was committed to Texas A&M when Sumlin was still in College Station and maintained a close relationship with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who often compared Gunnell to former protege Brock Osweiler.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 228-pound Gunnell completed 165 of 248 passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, and went 1-7 as a starter in two seasons. The 6-2, 203-pound Curry had 16 catches for 157 yards.

At Memphis, Gunnell will most likely replace Brady White, who is foregoing his final season for the NFL draft. Under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield, the Tigers finished the 2020 season ranked 25th in total offense and seventh in passing yards (3,387). Memphis completed the season with an 8-3 record and beat Florida Atlantic 25-10 in the Montgomery Bowl.