Former Arizona Wildcats QB Khalil Tate isn't among 337 players invited to NFL scouting combine

The NFL posted the official list of participants for the 2020 scouting combine Friday, and former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate didn’t make the cut.

The list of 337 invitees includes only one ex-Wildcat: tailback J.J. Taylor.

Without a combine invite, Tate’s only opportunity to run and throw in front of a mass audience of NFL scouts will come March 17 at Arizona’s pro day.

Tate possesses the physical traits to make it in the NFL, whether at quarterback or another position. But his college career plateaued after a breakout sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,411 yards.

Tate set career highs with 2,608 passing yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, when he was plagued by injuries. He threw a career-high 11 interceptions as a senior and ended up sharing time with freshman Grant Gunnell over the second half of the season.

Tate has been training with former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb in the Phoenix area. Tate hopes to play quarterback in the NFL but said he’d be open to a multipurpose role.