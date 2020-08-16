Former Arizona Wildcats RB Leo Mills dies at 40

Former Arizona Wildcats running back Leo Mills, who was a highly-rated recruit from Texas, died. He was 40.

Cause of death is unknown, but Mills' teammate and roommate at the UA, David Hinton, confirmed Mills' death with the Star Sunday evening following media reports.

Just got off the horn with Hint... Rest In Peace Leo Mills.. 🐻⬇️Always — Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) August 16, 2020

Before his collegiate career, Mills was recruited by legendary UA coach Dick Tomey and was considered a five-star prospect out of Humble High School in 1998. In three seasons at Arizona, Mills appeared in 29 games and rushed for 905 yards and six touchdowns.

Mills is survived by two sons.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

