You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona Wildcats RB Leo Mills dies at 40

Former Arizona Wildcats RB Leo Mills dies at 40

Arizona's Leo Mills (20) heads for a hole in the Idaho line during Arizona's home opener against Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2001. Photo by Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star

 Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats running back Leo Mills, who was a highly-rated recruit from Texas, died. He was 40.

Cause of death is unknown, but Mills' teammate and roommate at the UA, David Hinton, confirmed Mills' death with the Star Sunday evening following media reports. 

Before his collegiate career, Mills was recruited by legendary UA coach Dick Tomey and was considered a five-star prospect out of Humble High School in 1998. In three seasons at Arizona, Mills appeared in 29 games and rushed for 905 yards and six touchdowns. 

Mills is survived by two sons. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News